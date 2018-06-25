The Police Department in Orlando, Florida, is — for now — ending a pilot program to use Amazon Rekognition facial technology. The program thrust Amazon into the center of a heated debate around the role of the technology in law enforcement.

Amid a growing outcry about privacy concerns by civil-liberties groups, officials in Orlando, Florida, said Monday that the city’s Police Department was, for now, ending a pilot program to use Amazon Rekognition facial technology.

About two years ago, Amazon introduced an online service that could help identify faces and other objects in images. The retail giant was soon pitching that technology to law-enforcement agencies, saying the program could aid criminal investigations by recognizing suspects in photos and videos. The Orlando Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon were among the first to try the program.

The program thrust Amazon into the center of a heated debate around the role of facial recognition in law enforcement. Proponents of the technology see it as a powerful weapon for catching criminals, while critics see it as an instrument of mass surveillance.

In recent weeks, various civil-rights organizations had pushed Amazon and law-enforcement agencies to not use the image- recognition system. They expressed concerns that it could be used to track protesters or others whom authorities see as suspicious, rather than being limited to individuals who are committing crimes.

In a letter dated Monday that was sent to Orlando’s mayor, Buddy Dyer, and City Council, the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida warned that such surveillance systems “enable the mass location tracking of residents without criminal suspicion” and asked that the use of such systems be immediately suspended.

In a joint statement, the city and the Police Department said the pilot program ended last week when the contract with Amazon expired.

The move was earlier reported by the Florida Politics website. Amazon did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Still, Orlando left the door open to continuing the pilot program at a later date.

“The city of Orlando is always looking for new solutions to further our ability to keep our residents and visitors safe,” the joint statement said. “Partnering with innovative companies to test new technology — while also ensuring we uphold privacy laws and in no way violate the rights of others — is critical to us as we work to further keep our community safe.”

In Washington County, Oregon, the technology is fully operational and has been used for about a year and a half, said Jeff Talbot, a deputy officer and the public-information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.

In an email, he said the technology was used to identify criminal suspects against jail booking photos, which are part of the public record.

“The Sheriff’s Office has not, and will not, utilize this technology for mass or real-time surveillance,” Talbot said. “That use is prohibited by both Oregon state law and our own policy.”