The sale of Electro Scientific Industries means Oregon is nearly out of large, homegrown technology businesses and leaves it with just three publicly traded tech companies.

Oregon’s cluster of independent, publicly traded technology companies keeps shrinking.

The state’s oldest tech company, Electro Scientific Industries (ESI), was sold this past week to a Massachusetts firm for $1 billion in cash, The Oregonian’s Mike Rogoway reported. The $30-per-share deal represents a premium of more than 100 percent to its previous trading price.

Though Oregon has a growing tech sector, the nation’s technology business headquarters are increasingly concentrated in large centers such as Seattle and Silicon Valley. Portland and other second-tier markets frequently serve as outposts for big tech companies, low-cost alternatives for support and ancillary functions, The Oregonian noted.

The ESI deal means Oregon is nearly out of large, homegrown technology companies. ESI’s sale follows the acquisitions of many of the state’s other big tech businesses, including Radisys, Planar Systems, TriQuint Semiconductor, Mentor Graphics and FEI.

It leaves Oregon with just three publicly traded tech companies: Digimarc, Flir Systems and Lattice Semiconductor.

ESI’s stock had been erratic despite a recent revival in its business due to soaring demand for its laser drills, which are used to manufacture the iPhone and many other tech gadgets.

The buyer, MKS Instruments, had no immediate statement on the future of ESI’s Oregon operations or the roughly 220 employees at the company’s Washington County headquarters.

“We believe this combination will provide significant value for ESI’s customers, as well as create exciting opportunities for our employees,” Michael Burger, ESI’s chief executive, said in a written statement. He did not respond to a message seeking additional information.

Founded in 1944 as Brown Engineering, ESI is older even than Tektronix, the tech company that helped seed the Silicon Forest. ESI survived rapidly advancing technology, erratic sales and a 1990s accounting scandal that resulted in federal charges against a former CEO.

ESI draws on Oregon’s roots in electronics manufacturing, adapting to help produce the very latest in tech gadgetry. Its lasers drill tiny tunnels between layers of technology within gadgets, conduits to link the computer chips crammed inside. ESI’s lasers can drill a path thinner than a human hair and precisely control how deep they go.

The company has 615 employees in total. It makes its laser tools in Singapore but manufactures the prototypes at the corporate headquarters. It also has a small factory in Klamath Falls, where it makes tools for a small part of its business.

Before taking over as ESI’s CEO last year, Burger had been chief executive of two other Beaverton tech manufacturers — Merix and Cascade Microtech — that he later sold.

ESI said Tuesday that sales in its fiscal second quarter were $85.9 million, up from $71.0 million a year ago but down sharply from $110.6 million in the first quarter of the year.

In February, Burger insisted no deal was in the offing for ESI.

“We’ve got nobody that’s expressed interest, and we’re not actively selling it,” Burger said then.

Still, the deal isn’t a surprise given ESI’s uneven financial results and its volatile stock price. The sale to MKS gives ESI investors a big, quick return on a stock whose performance was often unreliable.

MKS, like ESI, is focused on technology for printed circuit boards. It said the combined business will have revenue of $2.2 billion (ESI’s sales totaled $368 million last year) and will save $15 million through cost cuts following the deal.

— The Oregonian

Tilray trio touch billionaire status

The three principals of Seattle-based Privateer Holdings are teetering right around the billionaire mark, based on the decline of shares in Canadian cannabis company Tilray from their recent highs.

Brendan Kennedy, Michael Blue and Christian Groh were once again mere mega-millionaires as Tilray shares continued their October slide to end the month below $89, the latest blow being Lakewood Capital Management’s Anthony Bozza recommended shorting the stock.

Bloomberg News declared each of them billionaires on Sept. 19 when Tilray touched $300 a share, sending the combined value of their stakes as high as $10 billion. At $88.48 on Oct. 31 they’re each worth $995.4 million, just shy of the three-comma club, Bloomberg reported.

But the stock edged up again toward week’s end, nudging them back into that elite group.

Kennedy, Blue and Groh founded Privateer in May 2010, and the firm later invested in Tilray. They effectively owned about 45 percent of Privateer’s holding in Tilray as of March 31, according to a prospectus.

The stock’s decline is a vindication for short-seller Citron Research, which called the stock’s surge “beyond comprehension.” Tilray had just $20 million in revenue last year.