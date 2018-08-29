SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Personal and corporate income tax collections were higher than forecast and Oregonians are expected to benefit from the biggest kicker, or tax refund, in more than a decade.

State economists presented their revenue and economic outlooks at a Capitol hearing room on Wednesday, saying all industries are expected to grow in Oregon this year and next, with construction, professional and business services and leisure-hospitality leading the way.

Second quarter personal income tax collections were up $85.7 million, or 3 percent, from the June 2018 forecast. Second Quarter corporate income tax collections were up $21.4 million, or 6 percent, from that forecast.

A personal kicker of $686.0 million and a corporate kicker of $208 million are projected. Both kickers would be the largest dollar amounts seem in more than a decade.