SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An annual study shows the Oregon wine industry had significant economic growth in 2017.

The Capital Press reports the latest Oregon Vineyard and Winery Report shows the state added 92 new vineyards and 44 new wineries last year.

An annual study by the University of Oregon Institute for Policy Research and Engagement credits the 10.5 percent growth to high demand and increased production.

Overall production rose from 79,282 tons of wine grapes valued at $167.8 million in 2016, to 91,343 tons at $191.9 million in 2017. Willamette Valley Pinot noir remains the leading variety, accounting for 58 percent of acreage and 59 percent of production.

Total sales grew to more than $550 million in 2017, up nearly 4 percent over 2016.

