In its heart of hearts, “Cascadia” would love to become the Scandinavia of America, without the charm and authenticity of old Ballard. Rather, urban Western Washington and Oregon pine for the kind of social democracy and generous safety net found in such countries as Sweden, alas without high-speed rail.

At least I suspect this is true of a voting majority.

To this end, a bill was recently introduced in the Oregon Legislature to provide $1,000 a month for low-income or unhoused people. It would be a $25 million pilot program running for two years and evaluated by Portland State University researchers. The goal: to see if the extra money helps the recipients remain sheltered and otherwise improves their material conditions.

Expect it to migrate north.

More significant, Oregon would become the first in the nation to offer such a statewide basic income program. It might open the door to a universal basic income, funded either at the state or federal level.

A universal basic income has intrigued generations of economists, researchers and politicians. As defined by the Stanford Basic Income Lab, it would be paid in cash to everyone, at regular intervals (e.g., monthly) rather than as a one-time grant, to individuals rather than households, and without conditions, including work requirements.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, President Lyndon Johnson’s advisers tried to work the program into the War on Poverty. His successor, President Richard Nixon was also interested in a universal basic income, but got only as far as expanded Social Security, including for disabled people.

Milton Friedman, the free-market economist, supported some form of a universal basic income as a more efficient way to distribute income than existing bureaucracies.

In 2020, presidential candidate Andrew Yang campaigned on a universal basic income of $1,000 a month for every adult. Presumably that meant everyone from homeless people to Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. But Yang never made it past the Democratic primaries. Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, considered it, too.

Speaking of Gates, his opinion was that a universal basic income would come eventually, but it’s too soon to be affordable.

Similar hesitations have been true around the world, although small and limited pilot projects have been attempted. One was Growing Resilience in Tacoma, or GRIT, where 110 households received $500 a month for a year.

All the participants were employed, single-income-earner households with children. They were living at 100% and 200% of the federal poverty level ($24,860 for a family of three). An assessment of GRIT is due next summer.

Meanwhile, a program targeting artists has been rolled out in several cities, such as New York, San Francisco and Long Beach, California. In 2020, Michael Tubbs, then the mayor of Stockton, California, founded Mayors for Guaranteed Income.

The effort has been slowly gathering momentum.

The Economist magazine, hardly a hotbed of Marxism, ran an op-ed in 2018 from then-Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon headlined, “Universal basic income is worth a serious look.”

Sturgeon wrote that while the idea required careful study, “as a universal benefit, it removes the stigma of ‘being on benefits’ and all the issues around assessment and conditionality which are so badly handled in the current system. And that can only be good for society.”

Advocates of a universal basic income argue that it will be more important as artificial intelligence further eliminates mid-level-wage jobs, such as truck-driving. It’s becoming so sophisticated that some tasks of accountants, lawyers and physicians can be replaced.

Opponents say it provides an incentive to not work or to seek work. They also worry it could disrupt successful economies. In January, the baseline unemployment rate was 3.4% in the United States and 4.6% in Washington. Both are considered by economists to be below or around “full employment.”

These concerns caused Swiss voters to resoundingly defeat a universal basic income plan in 2016, with 77% voting no.

“I understand that a new generation is worried about how and where young people will next find work, but this proposal was pure nonsense,” Curdin Pirovino, a Swiss industrial designer, told The New York Times. “You cannot give a society the idea that money is available for doing nothing.”

The closest thing Scandinavia has come is a pilot program in Finland. Admittedly, these countries have among the strongest social safety nets in the world.

Which brings us back to Oregon and a plan that’s far more limited. Even so, the state isn’t walled off, so the income scheme could be inviting to people from around the country.

An analogy can be made with Seattle’s efforts to stem the homeless emergency. Despite hundreds of millions of dollars, largely doled out by politically connected social service providers, the problem seems worse than ever.

It doesn’t help that most of these efforts are largely unaccountable for results, such as finding people permanent shelter, getting treatment for those suffering from addiction and providing people with education and jobs.

Admittedly, that’s on the city and region level, not the state.

Meanwhile, I expect Oregon’s idea to be undertaken by Washington. Details, including funding, to come.