Oregon is looking a little long in the tooth.

The median age of state residents climbed to 40.3 last year, according to new census data, approximately two months older than in 2021. The median Oregonian is about 17 months older than the median American.

In fact, Oregon is now the oldest contiguous state west of the Mississippi. (Hawaii edges Oregon with a median age of 40.7.) The median age in Washington was 38.6 in 2022.

State economist Josh Lehner says Oregon’s aging demographic says a lot about its future.

“We care about it tremendously from an economic perspective,” Lehner said.

An aging population means a dwindling pool of working-age Oregonians, constraining future economic growth. And Lehner says retired Oregonians’ taxable income is about half of what working Oregonians earn, which means less for public coffers and less spending to fuel the broader economy.

“That will create challenges because business revenues for local firms will grow slower, so they can’t hire and expand like they wanted to,” Lehner said.

Oregon’s median age has increased by almost two full years since 2010. It is still considerably younger than many eastern states, among them Maine (median age: 44.8), New Hampshire (43.3), Vermont (43.2) and Florida (42.7).

But the West has long had a reputation as a place where people come for a fresh start, an inviting place for young people seeking something new. So why is Oregon going in the opposite direction?

Part of the answer, Lehner said, is the state’s historical migration patterns. Oregon has a bigger share of residents in their 30s and 40s than elsewhere in the country, and a higher share of our population is in the 60s and early 70s.

“Those are folks that predominantly moved here in the 1970s and the 1990s. And they’re aging in place,” Lehner said.

Also notable: Oregon has a much lower share of people under 20 than the nation overall.

“I can’t help but think our very low birthrate is a bigger factor here, where we just have so few young children being born in the state,” Lehner said.

There’s no single answer as to why Oregon’s birthrate is so low. It’s expensive to raise children, considering the cost of child care, housing and health insurance, so many people choose to have fewer kids. And more educated women tend to have smaller families.

Oregon’s relative lack of diversity may play a role, too. The state is famously among the nation’s whitest, particularly compared to others in the West, and Lehner notes that white people tend to have fewer kids.

There is great variation among the ages of residents in Oregon’s counties. Benton County, home to Oregon State University, has a median age just under 34. The median age in neighboring Lincoln County is over 53.

Multnomah County, Oregon’s largest, has a median age of 38.8 — almost exactly the same as the nation as a whole.

Oregon’s continued aging coincides with a slowdown of migration into the state and, by some measures, a declining population. Deaths already outnumber Oregon births.

So Lehner said Oregon’s continued aging will have real consequences for the state’s economy in the years ahead.

“We’ve already seen this relative slowdown in growth,” he said, “and we’re expecting to see that going forward.”

