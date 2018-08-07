MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Wildfire smoke in southern Oregon is forcing organizations that are dependent on tourist dollars to scramble for other options.

The Mail Tribune reports the air quality in Medford and surrounding towns continues to range from “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “hazardous” levels. The air quality Sunday night in both Medford and Ashland moved into “hazardous” territory.

A number of southern Oregon businesses catering to tourists during a limited season say they are watching profits dissipate like so many smoke fumes as fires persist.

Predicted air quality conditions can change dramatically in a few hours, and organizations walk a fine line between an expensive, potentially unnecessary cancellation and giving customers a too-late warning.

