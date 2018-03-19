CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A used-car dealer has been blocked from doing business in West Virginia under a court order won by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Morrisey says in a news release the Cabell County Circuit Court order targets Thomas J. Mathews and his three-used car lots in Huntington.
Morrisey says two of the dealerships, Cars R Us and Central City Pre-Owned, sold vehicles for which Mathews had no titles, and he had bought some of them with worthless checks from auto auctions and other businesses.
The statement says Mathews must release any vehicle lien filed against 48 consumers. The order also requires Mathews to pay $10,500 from a 2015 judgment meant to resolve complaints against one of his dealerships.
Morrisey says the case “illustrates our commitment to hold bad actors accountable.”