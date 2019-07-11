BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents plan to request a hearing on a proposal to nearly double the pipeline’s capacity.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission decided unanimously Wednesday to open the proposal up for public input.

Earthjustice attorney Jan Hasselman represents the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Hasselman tells The Bismarck Tribune the commission should hold a hearing and demand an engineering analysis of the proposed expansion.

Texas-based Energy Transfer said last month it plans to expand the pipeline’s capacity from more than 500,000 barrels per day to as much as 1.1 million barrels.

The company would build additional pumping stations in North Dakota, South Dakota and Illinois. Since some of the land in North Dakota falls outside the pipeline corridor, permission is needed from the PSC.

