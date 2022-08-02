TJX Companies — operator of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Homegoods stores, among others — has agreed to pay a $13 million civil penalty for selling previously recalled consumer products.

The agreement settles charges by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission that the company knowingly sold, offered for sale and distributed about 1,200 recalled products from 21 voluntary corrective actions during a five-year period from March 2014 through October 2019.

The majority of the post-recall sales — at retail stores and online — were products recalled due to the risk of infant suffocation and death, the safety commission said Tuesday.

Some include the Kids II rocking sleepers, Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play sleepers and Fisher-Price inclined sleeper accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night play yards.

The settlement does not include an admission by TJX that it knowingly violated the law.

In addition to the monetary penalty, TJX will maintain a compliance program and system of internal controls to ensure that the company complies with consumer product regulations, including a program for the appropriate identification and disposal of recalled products, according to the safety commission.