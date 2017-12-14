INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say online training software company Lessonly plans to expand its headquarters in Indianapolis and more than double its workforce.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and company executives announced the expansion on Thursday, saying plans call for up to about 100 new jobs by 2020. Lessonly plans to invest about $2 million in its Indianapolis operations over the next five years to accommodate its growing team.

Co-founder Max Yoder, Lessonly’s chief executive officer, says in a statement that the company is “working hard to reimagine training software for millions of people across the globe and this city is our bedrock.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered Lessonly up to $1.1 million in conditional tax credits and up to $200,000 in training grants.