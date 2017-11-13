NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Handler of “Lemony Snicket” fame and medical writer Atul Guwande are among the contributors to a new book portal launched by the online magazine OZY.

OZY Books was launched in response to reader requests, OZY CEO Carlos Watson said Monday. The portal provides book recommendations, reviews and essays. It is edited by the Nigerian-British author Sarah Ladipo Manyika.

OZY (www.ozy.com ) bills itself as a daily news digest “custom built for the Change Generation.” It was founded in 2013 by Watson, a businessman and former MSNBC host.