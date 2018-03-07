WHITESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — An online car retailer has closed a central Indiana site that it opened a couple years ago with plans to hire more than 200 workers.
New York City-based Vroom Inc. started operations in late 2015 at the 500,000 square-foot fulfillment center in Whitestown, near Interstate 65, just northwest of Indianapolis. The company said it planned to refurbish up to 2,500 vehicles at a time for resale via its website.
Boone County Economic Development director Molly Whitehead tells the Indianapolis Business Journal that the company notified her a few weeks ago about the closure and didn’t give a date on possibly resuming work.
The company said it made facility adjustments to improve profitability. Officials say Vroom never qualified for up to $3.3 million in state tax credits.
___
Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal, http://www.ibj.com