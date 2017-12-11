Share story

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An airline startup will offer nonstop flights between Albany and Buffalo beginning Feb. 1.

OneJet will fly 30-passenger regional jets with fares ranging from $150 to $170 each way. It’s targeting business travelers, with 50-minute gate-to-gate flights. There will be two daily round trips on weekdays. Ticket sales begin on Jan. 9.

Albany lost its nonstop service to Buffalo in 2010, when a turboprop made one daily round trip.

Driving to Buffalo from Albany takes more than four hours on the Thruway, and the train takes more than five hours.

