SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — One of the last remaining dairy farms in Rhode Island may be forced to sell its cows after more than a century in business because of crushing debt.

The Providence Journal reports that the Cottrell family’s farm in South Kingstown is one of only nine in the state. In the 1950s, there were nearly 400.

Matt Cottrell says he recently bought enough grain for three weeks. When that runs out, the Cottrells will need to get rid of their cows and lease their fields to a turf farm.

In 2016, the Cottrells sought permission to install a 1-acre solar field. They hoped to generate income to deal with their debt, but the process was slowed as the town crafted regulations. Approval of the project will likely take until May or June.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com