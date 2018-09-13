OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha World-Herald’s reporters and editors are considering forming a union at the newspaper owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.
About three-quarters of the 95 journalists at the newspaper have said they want to be represented by the NewsGuild-Communications Workers of America union. The newsroom will likely vote on the move in the next 20 to 40 days.
An Omaha World-Herald spokeswoman declined to comment Thursday.
The unionization effort was inspired partly by Berkshire Hathaway’s decision earlier this year to hire Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises to manage its newspapers.
Reporter Todd Cooper says he thinks it’s important that the people who produce the newspaper locally have a say in its direction.