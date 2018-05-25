OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A company that operates call centers intends to close its Omaha operations next week, costing the city nearly 100 jobs.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that Cincinnati-based Convergys has filed notice with the Nebraska Labor Department of its intended closure. Company spokeswoman Brooke Beiting says 27 of the 123 people affected will work from their homes as call center agents. The rest are being offered outplacement assistance.
Beiting says the closure is “just a business decision made by Convergys” and wasn’t tied to any specific contract or piece of business.
The company announced in January that it would close its call center in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, eliminating about 180 jobs.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon closing 130-person Seattle delivery support unit, moving the jobs to Phoenix
- Amazon's Alexa recorded and shared a conversation without consent, report says
- Mortgage rates have been rising at a pace not seen in almost 50 years
- Two Woodinville wineries moving into former Redhook brewery
- Seattle-based Rover raises $125 million, plans to expand dog-sitting service to Europe
Convergys opened in Omaha in 1995 and had employed as many as 600 people in the city over the years.
___
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com