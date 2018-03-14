OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two Omaha councilmen are exploring whether a bag fee of 5 or 10 cents charged to shoppers could reduce the number of plastic bags found all over the city.

Council President Ben Gray and Councilman Pete Festersen say they’re seeking feedback on the idea and checking into what ordinances would be required to make grocery stores and other retailers collect the money. The councilmen say they’re also wondering how Omaha could encourage people to take reusable bags along when shopping.

Festersen said Tuesday they’re not looking to ban the bags, as have some other cities.

Mayor Jean Stothert doesn’t like the idea, saying it would amount to a “tax on groceries.”