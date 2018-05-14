VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A developer plans to build apartments and townhouses with convenient commuter bus service to Chicago at the site of a former windshield wiper factory in northern Indiana.

Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins Properties has proposed a $78 million investment at Valparaiso’s former Anco factory site, while a Michigan-based distillery has plans for the old factory.

City Redevelopment Commission Executive Director Stu Summers says the Indianapolis developer is interested in building apartments and townhouses because the site features the ChicaGo Dash commuter bus station with service between Valparaiso and Chicago.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Three Oaks, Michigan-based Journeyman Distillery wants to turn the factory building into a new distillery with a restaurant and banquet facilities.

The factory’s rusted water tower would be restored and repainted with the Journeyman Distillery logo.

