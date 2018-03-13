OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Secretary of State Dave Lopez is resigning from Gov. Mary Fallin’s cabinet, saying he needs to focus more on his “personal and business endeavors.”

Fallin’s office confirmed Tuesday that Lopez plans to stay on the job until March 30.

As secretary of state, Lopez served as a top adviser to Fallin on policy and legislative issues. In January he took over the additional responsibilities on Fallin’s cabinet as secretary of education and workforce development.

Lopez submitted his letter of resignation to Fallin’s office last week.

Fallin in a statement thanked Lopez and noted he was particularly instrumental in working with business leaders on the “Step Up” plan to raise taxes for a teacher pay raise. That bill failed to pass the House.