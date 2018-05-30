OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The president of a Texas-based wind energy trade group has been subpoenaed to appear before an Oklahoma grand jury looking into a state lawmaker’s claim that someone connected to the industry is responsible for putting a tracking device on his pickup.

Court documents filed in Austin, Texas, show The Wind Coalition President Jeffrey Clark has been directed to appear before the Oklahoma multicounty grand jury in June. The subpoena also seeks business records pertaining to “research and data gathering activities” linked to Rep. Mark McBride of Moore. The Republican has worked on legislation aimed at taxing wind-energy companies.

Austin political consultant George Shipley also has been subpoenaed.

Attorneys for Shipley and Clark didn’t immediately return phone messages Wednesday seeking comment.

Existence of the subpoenas was first reported by The Oklahoman.