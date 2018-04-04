NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Coast Guard says a leak in a storage tank led to 4,200 gallons of crude oil spilling into a southeastern Louisiana bay.

The Coast Guard says in a news release that the spill in Bay Jacques was reported just before noon Wednesday. The cause of the leak, reported by Summit Oil and Gas, LLC, was not immediately known. The release says Summit has contracted with OMI Environmental Solutions to respond to the spill. The company deployed boom and absorbent material to contain and collect the oil.

Personnel from the Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Unit in Houma were working on the response along with the state wildlife and environmental departments and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office.