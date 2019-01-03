Prices were spurred by signs that OPEC had made an early start on its pledged production curbs.

Oil ended another topsy-turvy day by closing near a two-week high, as traders weighed signs that OPEC is following through on production cuts against hints of an economic slowdown.

Global benchmark Brent crude rose, fell and then rebounded on Thursday, ending the trading session up 1.9 percent.

Prices were spurred by signs that OPEC had made an early start on its pledged production curbs. Saudi Arabia also moved to increase prices in the U.S. and Asia, a signal that the world’s biggest exporter thinks demand will be sustained.

Prices eased slightly after industry-funded report was said to show gasoline inventories jumped 8 million barrels last week, while crude stocks fell by 4.46 million.

“We really do need a sustained effort from some of the OPEC producers to take supply out of the market in order for prices to recover,” said Jason Gammel, an analyst at Jefferies LLC.

Oil futures swooned earlier in the day, after a report that a gauge of U.S. manufacturing plunged last month by the most since October 2008. The U.S.-China trade dispute will force many U.S. companies to join Apple in announcing lower than expected earnings, the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin A. Hassett, said later on Thursday.