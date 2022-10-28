The good times are back for oil companies, but with the global economy on edge, there is more caution than celebration among executives.

On Friday, Exxon Mobil and Chevron, the largest U.S. oil companies, reported a fourth consecutive quarter of robust profits. In part, the bonanza reflected a surge in oil and natural gas prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine scrambled global energy markets.

As the bottom lines have grown fatter, however, the companies are on the defensive.

President Joe Biden has been pushing them to reinvest their profits into more production and refining to help bring down gasoline prices at a time of rapid inflation. “You should not be using your profits to buy back stock or for dividends,” he said recently at the White House.

That is exactly what oil executives have been doing, rewarding investors after a decade of poor returns. The companies and their Wall Street investors have been giving priority to dividend increases and stock buybacks rather than following their past practice of pushing production when prices are high only to force prices down and reduce profits.

All told, according to the International Energy Agency, the net income for the world’s oil and natural gas producers is set to double in 2022 from 2021, to a new high of $4 trillion. “Today’s high fossil fuel prices have generated an unprecedented windfall for producers,” the Paris-based agency said in its World Energy Outlook, released this week.

Exxon’s profit of nearly $20 billion for the July-September period was a record for any quarter, and 10% higher than the previous record, set the quarter before. The company raised its dividend Friday, citing a commitment to “return excess cash” to shareholders.

Chevron’s profit of $11.2 billion was only slightly weaker than the previous quarter’s record total. Two big European producers, Shell and TotalEnergies, reported Thursday that their profits more than doubled in the third quarter from the same period the year before.

The scrutiny of the companies’ profitability comes on top of criticism of their role in contributing to the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Defenders of the industry note that the record profits are not likely to be sustained in an economic slowdown that could become a recession. Such downturns have often sent oil and natural gas prices into rapid tailspins that raised companies’ debt and lowered share prices.

But Biden, who has repeatedly accused oil companies of keeping gasoline prices artificially high for U.S. drivers while reaping windfall profits from high global crude prices, renewed his criticism as the latest results began to roll in.

At a speech promoting his administration’s economic agenda in Syracuse, New York, on Thursday, he said the average price of gasoline would be 40 cents lower per gallon across the country if oil companies were enjoying their typical profit margins over the last 20 years.

“Last quarter, the five largest oil companies made — in the last quarter — $70 billion in profit in 90 days,” Biden said. “And Shell announced just this morning that it made $9.5 billion in profits in the third quarter: $9.5 billion. That’s more than twice what they made in the third quarter of last year. And they raised their dividends as well, so the profits are going back to their shareholders instead of going to the pump and lowering the prices.”

Both Exxon and Chevron are keeping to budget targets set before oil prices spiked when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, a move they say is prudent corporate stewardship.

“We plan for thin margins and tough conditions and hope for the best,” Darren Woods, Exxon’s chief executive, said, referring to the company’s critical refining business, during a conference call Friday with analysts. Nevertheless, he said the company would work to make sure “people around the world and here in the U.S. get affordable and reliable energy,” adding, “We recognize the pain high prices cause.”

For now, domestic demand remains strong. But with high interest rates causing an economic slowdown and raising fears of a recession, oil executives are cautious because they have seen how quickly the tide can turn.

Whichever way prices go, Exxon and Chevron have said they will continue expanding production in the Permian Basin, which straddles Texas and New Mexico, while expanding their natural gas exporting businesses. Woods said Exxon would carefully increase investments in production of oil, refined fuels and liquefied natural gas.

“We’re staying very firmly grounded in our philosophy making sure that the investments that we make generate high returns at low prices,” Woods said. He noted the slowing economic activity in Europe, continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China and uncertainty in the United States as challenges.

Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chief executive, told analysts during a conference call that demand for diesel and aviation fuel remains strong and there was no sign yet of a deep economic downturn. But he added notes of caution. “We’re going to stay very disciplined on capital and we won’t invest in everything that we could,” he said. “We continue to see a challenging and dynamic macroeconomic and geopolitical environment.”

American oil production this year is averaging 11.7 million barrels a day, an increase of just over 4% from 2021, according to the Energy Department. The department expects modest production growth to 12.4 million barrels a day in 2023.

That would be a record, though how much more growth is coming is in doubt since oil companies remain cautious. The number of rigs deployed around the country has been increasing over the last year, but growth has slowed since the summer.

While oil companies have been reluctant to pump much more oil, the Biden administration began releasing 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve beginning in the spring, and Congress has authorized an additional 26 million barrels for sale in 2023.