LOS ANGELES (AP) — California regulators have issued at $12.5 million fine to an oil company with a long history of safety violations and regulatory lapses.
The Department of Conservation issued the fine Wednesday against Greka Oil & Gas for nearly 1,500 violations last year at its Richfield oil operation in Orange County.
The department’s Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources says the company submitted false reports and failed to comply with regular pressure testing requirements and failed to maintain operating pressure gauges.
A Greka lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Most Read Business Stories
- As new apartments flood the market, Seattle area sees smallest spring rent hikes in a decade
- Hardly 'friends': Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy WATCH
- From crack cocaine to Mar-a-Lago: The unusual journey of the MyPillow man
- REI rolls out rigorous new sustainability standards for suppliers
- State Farm selling headquarters building in Bloomington
The state ordered the company to stop injecting water into the field northeast of Anaheim until it complies with state orders. It also must get a $39 million bond to cover cleanup costs if the company folds.