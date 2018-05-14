CLEVELAND (AP) — Malley’s Chocolates is warning 3,400 online customers that their credit or debit card information might have been compromised by a computer hacker in March, during the Ohio candy company’s busy weeks before Easter.

The company based in suburban Cleveland says the data breach affected customers who made online orders but not those shopping in person at its nearly two dozen stores in northeastern Ohio.

Malley’s Chairman and co-owner Mike Malley told The Plain Dealer in Cleveland that tips from customers who spotted fraud involving their accounts led to further investigation that confirmed the breach. The company shut down its website for several days to address the security concerns.

Malley told the newspaper that security features on the company’s website were up-to-date and officials aren’t sure how it was hacked.