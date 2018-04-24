CHICAGO (AP) — O’Hare and Midway international airports will now be providing free unlimited Wi-Fi making long layovers a little more bearable.
The Chicago Department of Aviation says the airports previously provided free Wi-Fi with a 30 minute limit. Passengers will now have access to unlimited Wi-Fi — plus streaming capabilities — with rolling ads every 45 minutes.
Users can also opt for faster speeds by purchasing a one-day or a monthly subscription.
The switch to unlimited Wi-Fi is part of larger efforts to modernize the Chicago airports. Airport officials say they are working on two more modernization programs concerning technology and security.
Most Read Business Stories
- Alaska Air to add some passenger fees and basic fare, says merger with Virgin on track
- Seattle 2.0 doesn't exist, but ‘flyover country’ offers hidden city gems | Jon Talton
- How merchants quietly use Facebook to flood Amazon with fake reviews
- Early 787 test plane is dismantled for reuse, recycling, or scrap
- The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’ support for gay rights
O’Hare and Midway airports serve more than 100 million passengers each year and generate $45 billion for the area’s economy annually.