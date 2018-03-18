LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Small Business Administration is working with the state police and local emergency managers to conduct damage assessments following flooding last month in Michigan.

The survey is taking place in eight Lower Peninsula counties after Gov. Rick Snyder recently requested the assessments so people could be eligible for more aid.

If approved, the SBA disaster assistance program would make low-interest loans available to eligible residents and businesses affected by heavy rainfall and melting snow. Assessments are taking place in Arenac, Barry, Berrien, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent, Newaygo and St. Joseph counties.

The program also would cover neighboring counties. The list includes Allegan, Bay, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Clinton, Eaton, Gladwin, Ionia, Iosco, Jackson, Lake, Livingston, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Oceana, Ogemaw, Osceola, Ottawa, Shiawassee, Van Buren and Washtenaw.