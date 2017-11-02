HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A senior Vietnamese official says he hopes leaders of the remaining 11 member countries of a Pacific Rim trade pact, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, may be able to discuss next week a revised deal following the U.S.’s withdrawal.
Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said Thursday that he hoped talks being held in Japan this week will have narrowed differences enough to allow trade ministers and leaders to endorse an amended TPP agreement during the Asia Economic Cooperation forum, whose annual regional summit will be held in Danang, Vietnam, next week.
U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the dozen-member trade agreement earlier this year, saying he prefers country-to-country trade deals.
The TPP is meant to dismantle tariffs and other trade barriers while protecting labor, environment and intellectual property standards.
