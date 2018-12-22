IRS rules on required minimum distributions, or RMDs, can be confusing, but it pays to get them right. If you fail to take an RMD, you may face a steep penalty,

You may be thinking about holiday gifts and New Year’s resolutions. But if you’re old enough and you’ve been saving for retirement, it’s also time to confirm that you’ve withdrawn money from certain accounts, as required by the IRS.

That’s right: After encouraging you to stash money away for years, the government mandates that people start taking out cash at age 70 1/2 — gradually. (The requirement allows the government to finally tax the money, which had been growing tax-deferred to encourage saving for retirement.)

Each year, by Dec. 31, account holders must withdraw a certain amount of cash, known in financial lingo as an RMD, for required minimum distribution. The amount is based on a formula that factors in the account balance and the holder’s life expectancy.

In general, the rule applies to traditional individual retirement accounts and most other IRAs, as well as employer-based retirement accounts like 401(k)s — although, as with anything IRS-related, there are lots of asterisks. Roth IRAs, for example, aren’t subject to RMDs (unless you inherit one), because contributions are made with after-tax money.

The IRS allows extra time for savers to take their first distribution. So people turning 70 1/2 in 2018 can wait until April 1, 2019. But they must still take a second distribution, by Dec. 31 of next year, for 2019 — and take RMDs annually after that, said Molly Stanifer, a financial adviser at Old Peak Finance in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

It can sound confusing, but it pays to get it right, said Kacie Swartz, senior financial adviser at Stone Asset Management in Austin, Texas. Investors who fail to take an RMD may face a steep penalty, equal to half the amount they didn’t withdraw. So if you were required to take out $10,000 but withdrew nothing, you could owe a penalty of $5,000.

Fidelity Investments said that as of late October, about half the company’s RMD-eligible IRA customers had not taken out any money toward their 2018 distribution.

That doesn’t necessarily mean, however, that they are forgetting to do so, said Joe Gaynor, director of retirement and income solutions at Fidelity. IRS rules allow people with multiple IRAs to calculate their minimum withdrawal on their total balance across the accounts, but then take a distribution from just one account (or split it across several). So it could be that people are taking money out of accounts held elsewhere, he said.

Here are some questions and answers about RMDs:

Q: Do I have to take an RMD if I am still working?

A: Under IRS rules, you must take distributions from IRAs (except Roths) after you turn 70 1/2, even if you’re still working.

You may not have to take a distribution from a 401(k) held at your current employer, however, until after you retire. (If you have a separate 401(k) from a previous employer, you will have to take a distribution from that account.) It’s best to check with your employer or tax adviser on the details, advisers say, since rules can vary by company.

Q: Is there a way to avoid a penalty if I forget to take an RMD?

A: You may avoid paying a penalty by taking the required distribution and filing a form with the IRS explaining what happened, Warren Ward, a financial planner in Columbus, Indiana, said. The IRS generally seeks a “reasonable” cause for the delay, he said — perhaps the stress of an illness or the discovery of a forgotten account after a death in the family.

Still, he said, it’s best to avoid the situation in the first place by taking the distribution on time. Most IRA custodians will calculate the required amount for you, and you can often choose to have the money automatically deducted on a specific date so you don’t have to worry about missing the deadline.

Q: What if I don’t need the RMD for living expenses?

A: If you’re fortunate enough to not need the money right away, you can simply save it, or reinvest it in a taxable brokerage account.

“You’re required to take it out,” Stanifer said. “You’re not required to spend it.”

Or consider giving the money to charity. If you are over 70 1/2 and transfer the money — up to $100,000 — directly to an eligible nonprofit, the distribution can be excluded from taxable income, providing a savings even if investors don’t itemize deductions on their tax return, according to Fidelity. That benefit is likely to become more attractive, financial advisers say, as more taxpayers become eligible for the standard deduction under the tax law passed in 2017.