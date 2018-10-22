Share story

By
The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A co-founder of Facebook’s virtual-reality division is joining the exodus of executives to leave the company after striking it rich in lucrative sales of their startups.

Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe disclosed his decision to leave Facebook in a tweet posted Monday. His departure comes 2 1/2 years after Facebook parted ways with Oculus’ other co-founder, Palmer Luckey.

Both Iribe and Luckey joined Facebook in 2014 after selling Oculus to the company for $2 billion. Iribe had been Oculus’ CEO until 2016 when he shifted to a lower-ranking job in the virtual reality division.

Facebook says it’s thankful for Iribe’s leadership and dedication.

In April, WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum left Facebook four years after selling the messaging app and last month Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom and fellow co-founder Mike Krieger bolted .

