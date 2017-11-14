BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Airline passenger numbers declined in North Dakota in October.
State Aeronautics Commission data show that boardings at the eight commercial service airports in the state dropped nearly 5 percent from the previous year. Year-to-date boardings were down a little less than 2 percent.
Airports in the state’s four largest cities all saw decreases in boardings in October — Fargo down 3 percent, Minot down 5 percent, Grand Forks down 7 percent and Bismarck down 11 percent.
Devils Lake also saw a decrease, of 4 percent, while Williston and Jamestown both saw 5 percent increases and Dickinson had a 20 percent rise.
