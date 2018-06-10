NEW YORK (AP) — “Ocean’s 8,” the female-led overall of the starry “Ocean’s” franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend’s top spot from the fast-falling “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”
According to estimates Sunday, “Ocean’s 8” set a new best for the franchise, not accounting for inflation. The three previous “Ocean’s” films all debuted with between $36-39 million in the last decade.
“Solo” slid to second place with $15.2 million on its third weekend.
The weekend’s second biggest opening was the acclaimed indie horror thriller “Hereditary.” Though audiences gave the notoriously scary film a D-plus CinemaScore, it set a company record for boutique distributor A24 with a $13 million debut.
