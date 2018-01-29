ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s thriving internet gambling market is about to get bigger.

The two new casinos due to open this summer both plan to offer internet gambling.

The Ocean Resort Casino, which formerly operated as Revel, and the Hard Rock casino, which is the former Trump Taj Mahal, have both applied for licenses to conduct online gambling in New Jersey.

If approved by state gambling regulators, they would bring to seven the number of Atlantic City casino companies that offer internet gambling.

There are currently 23 approved internet gambling sites in New Jersey.

Online gambling brought in $245 million last year in New Jersey, more than 9 percent of the total revenue won by Atlantic City casinos, and an increase of nearly 25 percent from the previous year.