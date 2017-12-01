LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. on Friday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $14.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 19 cents per share.
The specialty finance company posted revenue of $11.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $8.8 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $46.6 million.
Oaktree Strategic Income shares have dropped roughly 4 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 9 percent in the last 12 months.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCSI
This story has been corrected to show that the company changed its name to Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. and relocated to Los Angeles from Greenwich, Connecticut.