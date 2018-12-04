Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City taxi regulators have approved new pay standards for app-based car services that they say will raise drivers’ annual earnings by $10,000 a year.

The city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission voted Tuesday on new rules that will establish a per-minute and per-mile payment formula for Uber, Lyft, Via and Gett. The formula is supposed to result in drivers earning $17.22 an hour.

The move makes New York the first U.S. city to set minimum pay standards for app-based drivers.

Uber spokesman Jason Post says the rules “will lead to higher than necessary costs for riders.”

But taxi commission chairwoman Meera Joshi says she believes New Yorkers are willing to pay a little more so that drivers “are able to provide for themselves and their families.”

