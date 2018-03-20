NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has tossed out a defamation lawsuit brought by a former adviser to President Donald Trump against a media company.

Federal Judge Lorna Schofield said Tuesday that the lawsuit against Oath Inc. over a September 2016 Yahoo News article lacked sufficient factual allegations to proceed toward trial.

Page filed the lawsuit in Manhattan last September, alleging that defamation in articles led to threats against him and damaged his business relationships.

The judge noted that Page, a financial executive and foreign policy scholar, was an unpaid, informal adviser to the Republican president in early 2016, but never met or spoke to Trump.

Page, who represented himself in the lawsuit, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Oath, Yahoo’s corporate parent, declined to comment.