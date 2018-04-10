WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Westchester County Board of Legislators has passed a bill portrayed as a civil rights measure that could narrow the gender and racial wage gap.

The Journal News says the bill passed Monday blocks businesses from asking job candidates’ salary histories.

In a statewide effort, a proposal by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo would prohibit all wage history queries. Cuomo signed an executive order last year barring the state from the practice.

Democratic County Executive George Latimer is signing Westchester’s bill Tuesday. It takes effect in 90 days.

Democratic Legislator Catherine Borgia says the move also could help older workers who leave a higher-paying job by allowing them to compete for a lower-paying job.

___

Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com