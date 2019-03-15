NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general says President Donald Trump should pay a fine of as much as $5.6 million over allegations in a state lawsuit that he used his charity to further his presidential campaign.

Democrat Letitia James argued in a court filing Thursday that state law allows a fine equal to double the $2.8 million in free media attention she says Trump received for an event that blurred charity and politics.

The Republican Trump skipped a 2016 Iowa debate and held a competing rally at which he solicited donations that his foundation passed on to veterans’ charities.

The foundation has agreed to dissolve.

The lawsuit seeks $2.8 million in restitution. James says there is ample evidence for an immediate ruling in the state’s favor.

Foundation lawyers say that any infractions were minor and that the lawsuit is politically motivated.