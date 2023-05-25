NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Nvidia Corp., up $74.42 to $379.80.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Desktop Metal Inc., down 3 cents to $1.72.

Stratasys is buying the 3D printing technology company.

Ralph Lauren Corp., up $5.78 to $114.

The upscale clothing company beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Splunk Inc., down 99 cents to $95.70.

The software company slipped in volatile trading, despite reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Best Buy Co., up $2.13 to $71.28.

The consumer electronics retailer’s first-quarter profit beat analysts’ forecasts.

Dollar Tree Inc., down $18.69 to $136.66.

The discount retailer cut its profit forecast for the year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., down $1.44 to $10.63.

The clothing retailer gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Digital Turbine Inc., down $6.20 to $8.23.

The mobile software company gave investors a weak financial forecast.