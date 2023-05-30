NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Nvidia Corp., up $11.65 to $401.11.

The chipmaker joined the $1 trillion club amid booming demand for its semiconductors in AI applications.

Skyline Champion Corp., down $6.86 to $57.66.

The maker of mobile and other manufactured homes missed Wall Street sales targets.

Big Lots Inc., down 85 cents to $5.40.

The discount retailer sank again after reporting a much bigger quarterly loss than Wall Street expected last week and suspending its dividend.

Halliburton Inc., down 47 cents to $29.73.

Energy companies were lower as the price of U.S. crude dipped below $70 a barrel ahead of OPEC’s meeting in early June.

Coherent Corp., up $1.56 to $38.49.

The materials, networking and laser company said a restructuring plan it announced last week would result in up to $200 million in pretax charges.

Tesla Inc., up $7.99 to $201.16.

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk met with China’s foreign minister Qin Gang and said strained U.S.-Chinese relations require “mutual respect.”

PulteGroup Inc., up 82 cents to $66.69.

Homebuilder stocks were broadly higher after a decline in the 10-year Treasury yield raised hopes that a rapid increase in mortgage rates could ease.

SoFi Technologies Inc., up 62 cents to $6.03.

An agreement to avoid a default on U.S. government debt would end the pause on student loan repayments.