NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

FedEx Corp., down $3.95 to $235.32

The package shipping company fell following reports that Amazon.com is readying its own air delivery service.

Expedia Inc., down $19.03 to $104

The online travel company’s earnings fell well short of what analysts were forecasting.

Skechers USA Inc., up $2.88 to $41.06

The shoe company posted revenue and earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts.

Nvidia Corp., up $14.56 to $232.08

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue that surpassed Wall Street’s expectations.

Qualcomm Inc., up $1.57 to $63.99

The chip maker’s board of directors unanimously rejected the latest takeover offer from Broadcom.

Woodward Inc., down $11.31 to $71.62

The maker of aerospace parts said reports that it was in talks to be acquired by Boeing were wrong.

Moody’s Corp., up $2.50 to $154.64

The credit ratings agency reported results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

FireEye Inc., up $1.32 to $15.44

The computer security software company reported a strong quarter gave an upbeat outlook.