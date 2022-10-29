When I was a high school lacrosse player, our biggest rival was one of the top programs in the state, and they beat us by four touchdowns the first time I got to play against them.

Yes, I know lacrosse keeps score by ones; it was the worst, most-lopsided loss I ever endured in the nearly 50 years I have played and coached the sport.

And then, just a few weeks after that blowout, we drew the same opponent in the New Jersey state tournament. There, we kept things close to the very end and lost by three to the eventual state champs.

After the game, I said something to my coach about how tough we played this time, how this defeat was “much better” than the regular-season drubbing; relatively speaking, it was “a good loss.”

And that bald, square-jawed, former military officer looked at me and said in his gruff way, “Son, there are no moral victories. A ‘good loss’ is still a loss; that’s not what we’re playing for.”

I have been wondering how that thinking translates to the stock market, which has had a rough go this year while the economy wrestles with inflation that has reached levels last seen during my high school playing days in the late 1970s.

Many investors look at current conditions and feel like they are facing an uncomfortable question: “How do you want to lose your money?”

With stocks and bonds both down at the start of the year, and with cash and its equivalents losing ground to inflation, investing feels to many people like a fool’s errand right now.

Of course, no one sets out hoping to take losses any more than my team wanted to settle for anything less than victory, but there’s no denying that investment choices are particularly awkward right now.

Warren Pierson, co-chief investment officer at the Baird Funds, said in a recent interview on my podcast “Money Life with Chuck Jaffe,” that investors were having to reconsider their “investment girlfriend.” He explained that in the long-running time of bonds and money markets returning virtually nothing, investors went with TINA, as in “there is no alternative” to investing in stocks.

Now, however, PATTY had entered the picture, as in “pay attention to the yield.”

The premise is that if investors can use cash and cash alternatives to get a few percentage points of return, they might want to stick with it until the Federal Reserve quashes inflation and the market is showing signs of life.

Crane Data shows that the top-yielding money-market funds are paying nearly 3 percent right now, a dramatic improvement over the 0.25 rates that were the norm just two years ago, but hardly enough to maintain purchasing power in the face of 8 percent inflation.

No one settles for a negative real return like that in a vacuum.

It takes something special to make people volunteer for negative real returns, and a stock market decline of roughly 20 percent in the first nine months of the year is sufficiently unusual to make losing a little ground to inflation feel like a win.

Craig Callahan, chief executive officer at the ICON Funds, said in a recent interview on the show that investors should be protecting their cash because declining stock prices still aren’t showing signs of reaching a bottom. Callahan would prefer to be in stocks, but parking funds in cash, short-term bonds and money markets “beats losing money.”

In another Money Life interview, Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, says that it’s OK to have a win-by-not-losing approach with some of your capital.

“You’re not going to keep pace with inflation, but you can blunt the force of inflation,” says Frick, who suggests investors take advantage of high short-term Treasury yields. Frick, himself, has been using a laddered portfolio of short-term bonds for some of his cash holdings, adding, “I’m not beating inflation, but I am earning a lot more than I was on it a year ago.”

That’s a moral victory, the kind my old coach said is a fiction.

It’s important to note that any expert suggesting that an investor go completely to cash is timing the market and hoping for perfect results; full-scale bailouts get a lot of air play and headline time but few individual investors ever do anything close.

Consumers more typically stick with what they’ve got, making changes around the edges, ensuring that a portfolio will continue to provide for their current needs while also building for the future.

While that might feel like a loser’s game with money you are investing now, force yourself to look at losses only in the proper context.

Cash loses ground to purchasing power at current inflation rates but doesn’t get ransacked by the market. Since inflation doesn’t show up on your account statement, this is the loser that is easiest to stomach because it doesn’t look like one.

Bond prices fall when interest rates rise — meaning bonds will likely suffer until the rate-hike cycle ends — but they still make their promised payouts and bond funds often bounce back quickly so that investors and savers win in higher-rate environments, even if bonds look like a loser until the cycle plays out.

Evaluate fixed income on the size and safety of payouts , rather than looking at their current value after the next Federal Reserve meeting.

Stocks, meanwhile, can get ugly in messy markets, but can be brilliant if you buy battleship balance sheets and let them fight through to the end.

Yes, you can take solace by holding more cash but don’t seek too much shelter there.

Instead, diversify the ways you can lose ground in current conditions the same way you diversify winners in a bull market.

Don’t count the game as being over — and your strategy a loser — until the full game is played for each asset type.

Odds are, the current market will prove a truism laid out decades ago by legendary investor Shelby Cullom Davis: “You make most of your money in bear markets. You just don’t realize it at the time.”