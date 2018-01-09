LANSING, Mich. (AP) — About 2,300 nurses and healthcare professionals at Sparrow Hospital have approved a three-year contract following months of negotiations.

Talks between the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital and the Lansing hospital began in August. Members had been working without a new contract since Oct. 31.

The Lansing State Journal reports the union reached a tentative agreement with the hospital in December and members voted last week on the contract, which goes into effect immediately. The union says the agreement allows members to move forward.

Staffing was a key issue. Mark Brett, president of Sparrow Hospital, says in a statement that the agreement “enhances our already highly competitive pay and benefits, record of successful patient care outcomes and unmatched staffing guidelines.”

