WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of furloughed federal employees seeking unemployment benefits jumped in the first two weeks of the shutdown, topping 10,000 during the week of Jan. 5.
The Labor Department says that is double the number of federal workers who sought aid in the previous week. Typically fewer than a thousand former federal employees apply for jobless benefits each week.
Federal employees who aren’t working during the shutdown are eligible to claim unemployment aid, while those working without pay are not, the Labor Department has said. Yet even those sent home will have to repay the unemployment aid if they receive back pay once the shutdown ends.
The number of Americans overall who sought unemployment benefits last week declined 3,000 to 213,000, the government said. That figure doesn’t include federal beneficiaries.
Most Read Business Stories
- Netflix raising prices for 58M US subscribers as costs rise
- Macy's will close its Northgate store next year, Redmond store in next few months
- Seattle still has the most cranes in America, and construction isn't losing much steam
- T-Mobile executives were Trump customers while seeking deal approval
- Furloughed federal workers offered 90-day, interest-free loans by Washington Federal