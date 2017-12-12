ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Consumer demand for locally made, handcrafted beer, wine, cider and liquor has caused the number of New York alcohol manufacturers to surge in recent years.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday reported that the number of craft alcohol producers has grown by 340, or 50 percent, since 2014, when a new series of incentives for the industry was enacted.

The state is now the No. 4 producer of craft beer and wine in the nation, No. 2 for craft distillers and the country’s leading maker of craft hard cider.

The governor says the growth shows the state’s attempts to help the industry by reforming outdated liquor laws, cutting red tape and keeping fees and taxes low are paying off.