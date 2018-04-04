LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Nuclear firm Framatome is moving its North American headquarters from North Carolina to Virginia.
The company’s headquarters have been located in Charlotte, North Carolina, but it announced Wednesday it is moving to Lynchburg, where 1,300 of its 2,300 North American workers are already employed.
Framatome President and CEO Gary Mignogna said the change means the company will hire more employees going forward in Lynchburg, and it expects employment at the Lynchburg site to grow.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam joined Framatome officials in Lynchburg for the announcement and praised the company for hiring locally and taking advantage of workforce development programs.
The company, which changed its name from Areva NP in January, has its worldwide headquarters in France. It makes components for nuclear power plants and also services and fuels plants.