PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is set to review the findings of an investigation into what caused a speeding Amtrak train to slam into a backhoe last year near Philadelphia, killing two maintenance workers.
The board is meeting Tuesday in Washington to determine a probable cause of the April 3, 2016 crash that killed backhoe operator Joseph Carter Jr. and supervisor Peter Adamovich.
Investigators say they’ve found evidence of a lax safety culture, poor communication and employee drug use at the government-owned railroad.
Investigators say the maintenance crew failed to follow safety procedures and that Amtrak management shouldn’t have let work continue without detailing potential hazards.
Toxicology reports show Carter, Adamovich and the train’s engineer all had drugs in their system, but a union says that didn’t play a factor.