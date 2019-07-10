DALLAS (AP) — Federal accident investigators have issued a preliminary report on the crash of a small plane that killed all 10 people on board at a Dallas-area airport.

However, the National Transportation Safety Board report issued this week offers no new insights into what caused the June 30 crash of the twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air at Addison Airport.

The report quotes one witness as saying the aircraft’s engines sounded quieter than usual and seemed to lack sufficient power for takeoff when it lifted off the runway. Witnesses said the plane banked left before crashing into a hangar.

The aircraft’s cockpit voice recorder captured a crew member’s comment that there seemed to be a problem with the left engine. The report says technical experts will be convened to further review the recording.