Safety investigators are looking into a reported engine breakdown on a Delta Air Lines jet.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Thursday that it was investigating a reported “uncontained” engine failure on Wednesday’s Delta Flight 1418 from Atlanta to Orlando, Florida.

The NTSB says the crew of the Boeing 757-200 jet with 127 people on board shut down the engine and returned safely to Atlanta. The NTSB says there were no injuries.

An uncontained failure occurs when rotating engine parts break off and can penetrate the engine housing or other areas of the plane. An uncontained engine failure on a Southwest Airlines plane killed a passenger earlier this year.

An NTSB spokesman declined to comment beyond the tweet. Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.