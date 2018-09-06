Safety investigators are looking into a reported engine breakdown on a Delta Air Lines jet.
The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Thursday that it was investigating a reported “uncontained” engine failure on Wednesday’s Delta Flight 1418 from Atlanta to Orlando, Florida.
The NTSB says the crew of the Boeing 757-200 jet with 127 people on board shut down the engine and returned safely to Atlanta. The NTSB says there were no injuries.
An uncontained failure occurs when rotating engine parts break off and can penetrate the engine housing or other areas of the plane. An uncontained engine failure on a Southwest Airlines plane killed a passenger earlier this year.
Most Read Business Stories
- No NFL team will sign Colin Kaepernick, but he's the new face of its official uniform supplier
- Jeff Bezos donates $10 million to veteran-focused super PAC in first political venture
- Who’s reinventing health benefits? One of the most hated companies in the U.S.
- Amazon orders 20,000 vans for new delivery program
- Starbucks reveals opulent store in Milan, the culmination of Howard Schultz’s Italian dream
An NTSB spokesman declined to comment beyond the tweet. Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.